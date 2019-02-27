Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast Weather March 15, 2019 (Tonight)
A Chance of Snow This Evening
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Where To Get Tickets To Kristen Gillibrand's Meet and Great in Detroit
After New Zealand Attacks, Detroit Mosques Boost Security
Detroit-area Muslim leaders are working with police to boost security in the wake of deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques.
Michigan Matters: 2020 Presidential Race Heats Up; Party Chairs Get Ready for Rumble
This week on Michigan Matters, host Carol Cain and the CBS 62 crew travel to MSU’s MPLP annual dinner in Novi to talk exclusively with two national strategists.
Expect Dead Fish in Michigan Lakes and Rivers, Normal For Late Winter
State officials say small numbers of dead fish may be common sights in Michigan waters as winter's snow and ice melt.
Michigan Lottery Results 3/24/19
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Ohio Republican Governor Asks For $1B To Protect The Great Lakes
Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, says he needs $1 billion to spend on cleaning up toxic algae in Lake Erie and to protect other lakes and rivers in the state.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Come Play Our Bracket Challenge!
Test your knowledge of the Tournament against friends, family and VIPs for the chance to win $1,000!
MSU Makes A Point With Win Over Buckeyes
With their sights set on a sixth conference tournament title and a deep NCAA run, the Spartans (26-6) pulled away in the second half for their third win over the Buckeyes (19-14) this season. They will meet the Nebraska-Wisconsin winner in the semifinals on Saturday.
Tournament Buzz: Bubble Watch Heading Into Selection Sunday
With Selection Sunday coming, which teams can earn an NCAA Tournament bid, and which teams await conference tournament results?
Central Michigan Takes Down Kent State, No. 18 Buffalo Up Next
The fifth-seeded Chippewas (23-10) will face the defending champion Bulls (29-3) in Friday's first semifinal. Central Michigan lost by 14 in its only meeting with Buffalo during the regular season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Escape From Detroit To Baltimore On A Budget
Don your best carnival attire — along with the ubiquitous colorful beads — and get ready for this year’s Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans.
Detroit's Top 4 Cafes, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best cafes in Detroit?
Troy's Top 5 Gyms, Ranked
Looking to check out the top gyms around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.
Troy's 4 Best Spots To Score Low-Priced Mediterranean Food
Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal near you?
Explore The 3 Most Popular Spots In Detroit's New Center Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that New Center has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a retail spot to a gourmet pastry shop.
5 Top Spots For Desserts In Birmingham
Got a hankering for desserts? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Birmingham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
The Best Warm Weather Destinations For Spring Break
Escape From Detroit To Baltimore On A Budget
Don your best carnival attire — along with the ubiquitous colorful beads — and get ready for this year’s Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans.
Autos
The Henry Ford Collection Gets Self-Driving Test Vehicle
A Dearborn history attraction has acquired one of General Motors' first self-driving test vehicles.
Honda Recalls 1.2M More Vehicles With Dangerous Air Bags
A type of Takata air bag inflator once thought to be safe has now come under scrutiny after a crash and explosion in Maryland injured the driver of a Honda minivan.
More
CBS Entertainment
Bracket Challenge
Sponsored By